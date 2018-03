Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hit many topics that have plagued Hollywood during his opening monologue at the 90th Academy Awards -- Harvey Weinstein, sexual harassment allegations, disparities in equal pay between men and women, the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, and politics.

But, he also maintained that this "was a night of positivity" and encouraged winners to speak their minds and to bring awareness to issues they're passionate about.

.@jimmykimmel encourages passionate and substantive speeches at tonight's

#Oscars—and "if you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th, do that." https://t.co/lJd891ISOk pic.twitter.com/bGZcEGRB4U — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Though, there was one caveat, albeit a humorous one -- keep it short. The person who gave the shortest acceptance speech would win a Kawasaki jet ski, Kimmel said.

Whoever gives the shortest speech at tonight's #Oscars goes home with a brand new jet ski. Sam Rockwell has already given it a shot. https://t.co/exBwXiE7dz pic.twitter.com/2H3wzFXVbk — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Kimmel also poked fun at last year's Best Picture mix-up.

"This year when you hear your name called, don't get up right away. Just give us a minute," Kimmel said.

Watch a few moments from Kimmel's speech below:

.@jimmykimmel: "Our plan is to shine a light on a group of outstanding and inspiring films, each and every one of which got crushed by Black Panther this weekend." https://t.co/exBwXiE7dz #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sx4U6Lx0xv — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

.@jimmykimmel: "I remember a time when the major studios didn't believe a woman or a minority could open a super hero movie—and the reason I remember that time is because it was March of last year." https://t.co/exBwXiE7dz #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f35gvP0zAq — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018