Watch again: 'Best Actress' Frances McDormand's Oscars acceptance speech

abc15.com staff
10:30 PM, Mar 4, 2018
entertainment | movies | tv

Actor Frances McDormand accepts Best Actress for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"Inclusion rider."

Those were the two words Frances McDormand left audiences with after accepting the award for "Best Actress in a Leading Role" at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

"Okay, so I'm hyperventilating a little bit. If I fall over, pick me up cause I've got some things to say," she said, before asking all women working in the industry to stand up.

"Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don't talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we'll tell you all about them."

According to Time, the term "inclusion rider" refers to a clause in an actor's contract that sets gender and diversity requirements for the cast and crew.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top