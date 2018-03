So, did someone actually win the Kawasaki jet ski during the Oscars?

On Sunday night, host Jimmy Kimmel said the person with the shortest acceptance speech would win a jet ski. Later on, he upped the ante to include a trip of some sort to Lake Havasu City (we're not joking either!).

So, who won?

At the end of the awards show, Kimmel revealed that Mark Bridges, who won the Oscar for costume design for "Phantom Thread," had won the jet ski.