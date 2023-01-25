Watch Now
Entertainment

Most expensive cars auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson on Tuesday

Check out these beautiful rides that got auctioned off in Scottsdale on Tuesday at the Barrett-Jackosn

Like every day at the Barrett-Jackson, Tuesday was no exception to beautiful cars being auctioned off and pulling in big bucks. Take a look at Tuesday's priciest rides!

  1. 1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles.
  2. 1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission.
  3. 1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored.
  4. 1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission.
  5. 1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission.
1-3.jpeg 1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 1-2.jpeg 1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 1-1.jpeg 1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 2-2.jpeg 1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 2-1.jpeg 1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 2-3.jpeg 1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 3-1.jpeg 1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 3-2.jpeg 1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 3-3.jpeg 1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 4-1.jpeg 1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 4-2.jpeg 1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 4-3.jpeg 1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 5-1.jpeg 1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 5-2.jpeg 1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson 5-4.jpeg 1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission.Photo by: Barrett-Jackson

Most expensive cars auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson on Tuesday

close-gallery
  • 1-3.jpeg
  • 1-2.jpeg
  • 1-1.jpeg
  • 2-2.jpeg
  • 2-1.jpeg
  • 2-3.jpeg
  • 3-1.jpeg
  • 3-2.jpeg
  • 3-3.jpeg
  • 4-1.jpeg
  • 4-2.jpeg
  • 4-3.jpeg
  • 5-1.jpeg
  • 5-2.jpeg
  • 5-4.jpeg

Share

1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles.Barrett-Jackson
1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles.Barrett-Jackson
1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles.Barrett-Jackson
1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored.Barrett-Jackson
1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored.Barrett-Jackson
1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored.Barrett-Jackson
1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission.Barrett-Jackson
1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission.Barrett-Jackson
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next