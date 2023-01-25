Most expensive cars auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson on Tuesday

Share Facebook

1969 CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1969 Cadillac Coupe De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original. It is powered by a 472/375hp V8 engine mated to a Hydramatic transmission. Get this, the all-original cadi has 8,992 miles. Barrett-Jackson

1970 CADILLAC DE VILLE CONVERTIBLE — $110,000 — This 1970 Cadillac De Ville 2-door convertible is all-original and showroom-fresh. It is powered by a 472ci V8 engine mated to a Turbo Hydramatic transmission. Barrett-Jackson

1956 FORD THUNDERBIRD CONVERTIBLE — $81,400 — The convertible features a repaint in the original color Colonial White with a new Peacock Blue and white interior. This Thunderbird is equipped with the original clock and radio, which have been restored. Barrett-Jackson

1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE — $70,400 — This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is finished in triple black and is powered by a GM big-block V8 engine with a triple carburetor mated to a 4-speed manual with a Muncie close-ratio transmission. Barrett-Jackson

1969 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 350/350 CONVERTIBLE — $69,300 — This 1969 convertible Corvette is finished in white over a black interior, has a 350/350hp original engine and born-with drivetrain, and was optioned with a factory 4-speed transmission. Barrett-Jackson

