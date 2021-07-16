Watch
Markle developing animated series for Netflix

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, March 3, 2021, it was launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made a bullying allegation against the Duchess of Sussex. The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)
The Duchess of Sussex is developing an animated series for Netflix called "Pearl."

According to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company Archewell, the show is about "a young girl’s heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history."

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," The Duchess of Sussex said in a news release. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Markle will serve as an executive producer alongside David Furnish, who is married to pop icon Elton John.

