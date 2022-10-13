Watch Now
Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Cody Johnson, and Jon Pardi to headline Country Thunder 2023

The music festival takes place April 13-16 in Florence
Artists with the most Grammy nominations without a win
Posted at 8:44 AM, Oct 13, 2022
TUCSON, AZ — Country Thunder Arizona 2023 announced its lineup Thursday!

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Dierks Bentley will headline the event.

The music festival will take place April 13-16 at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence, Arizona.

Other performers include Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Hailey Whitters, and The Reklaws.

“Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer, in a statement. “This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and-comers in the business and classic country artists who have stood the test of time.”

For ticket information, call 1-866-388-0007 or visit this site.

