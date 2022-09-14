Kimmel criticized for lying on stage during Quinta Brunson's Emmys speech

Some people voiced their displeasure with Jimmy Kimmel for pulling a stunt as Quinta Brunson took the stage to accept her first Emmy award.

Monday was a historic moment for Brunson, who stars and created the ABC comedy "Abbott Elementary," as she became the first Black woman to be nominated for three Emmys in the same year in comedy categories, NPR reported.

Before Brunson won the Emmy for best writing of a comedy series, as part of a comedic bit, co-presenter Will Arnett walked out to present the award, dragging the late-night host by his foot, "Today" and NPR reported.

So when Brunson took the stage to accept the award, the news outlets reported that she had to step over Kimmel, who was still lying onstage.

Brunson, who appeared to be a good sport about it, told Kimmel to "wake up I won," the NBC morning show and The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Kimmel responded back with a thumbs-up, but he never left the stage until after Brunson finished her speech and had to be dragged off by Arnett, the media outlets reported.

Backstage, Brunson told reporters that the moment “didn’t bother me that much,” but she added that she wasn't sure how the internet would feel about it, THR reported.

Well, people did criticize Kimmel for stealing the attention away from Brunson, THR and "Today" reported.

But Brunson had no ill-will towards Kimmel, telling reporters in the press room that he gave her her "first big late-night spot" and that she was "happy it was Jimmy," "Today" reported.