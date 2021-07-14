Watch
Judge rules Spears can hire own lawyer for her conservatorship case

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jul 14, 2021
A judge has ruled that singer Britney Spears can hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case.

According to the New York Times and Variety, Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday accepted a request that former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart could represent the pop star.

"Today was a step in the right direction," Rosengart said to members of the media after the ruling.

WATCH LIVE:

The ruling comes three weeks after Spears gave riveting testimony about her 13-year conservatorship, which she called "abusive."

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles judge also accepted the resignation of Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham, who resigned last week, the Times reported.

According to Variety, Rosengart has represented Hollywood A-listers Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Keanu Reeves.

Since 2008, Spears has been represented by a court-appointed attorney after she was placed under a conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been acting as her sole conservator.

