Here is everyone who won an Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards (so far)

Mark Terrill/AP
Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, Pool)
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 21:14:49-04

The 93rd Academy Awards are underway right now.

This year, the annual telecast is being broadcast live from Los Angeles' Union Station with cameras at the historic Dolby Theatre (where the award show is usually held) and satellite cameras around the world.

Here are the winners, so far:

Original screenplay: Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Adapted screenplay: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, "The Father"
International Feature Film: Another Round (Denmark)
Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Makeup and Hairstyling: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
Costume Design: Ann Roth, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
Directing: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland."
Sound: Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Courttolenc, Carlos Cortes, Phillip Bladh, “Sound of Metal.”
Short Film (live action): "Two Distance Strangers," Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

