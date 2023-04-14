Free Mesa Music Festival showcases more than 200 artists

MESA, AZ — More than 200 artists will be performing this weekend at the sixth annual Mesa Music Festival.

The three-day festival has artists from all over the world performing, although a majority are local to the Valley.

L.A. Guns, Everclear, and Dreamers are the festival's headlining bands this year.

In addition to hours of live music, the festival will have a vendor village, food and beverage trucks, and art displays.

The festival is also an opportunity for emerging artists performing to learn about different aspects of the music industry and network with industry professionals.

Topics include writing, recording, performing, booking, entertainment law, and marketing.

The festival also offers mentoring sessions that provide participants with the opportunity to sit down one on one with industry professionals.

It's free to the public and the mainstage acts are family-friendly.

The festival runs from April 13-15.

For more information and a full list of performances, visit the Mesa Music Festival website.