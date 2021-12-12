Watch
Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for `new adventure'

Olivier Douliery/AP
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Wallace says he's leaving the network after 18 years and is “ready for a new adventure.” Wallace made the announcement, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.”(Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File)
Chris Wallace
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says he's leaving the network after 18 years and is “ready for a new adventure.”

Wallace made the announcement at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace says Fox management promised him 18 years ago that “they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise.”

Wallace says he's been “free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride."

Wallace didn't give any details about his ”new adventure.”

