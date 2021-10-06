Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout filming episodes at Gilbert Bashas’

GILBERT, AZ — Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout is filming episodes at the Bashas’ store at Higley and Elliot roads in Gilbert this week!

Ashley Shick

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli hosts the show, which consists of chefs competing in cooking competitions in the store's parking lot. Chefs are given cash to buy groceries from customers of the store after they checkout, and then need to use those groceries to cook in the competition.

Shoppers who sell their groceries to the chefs then get to keep the money.

Anyone is welcome to watch the filmings, but there are no seating options available.

Episodes will be filmed Thursday and Friday at the store, but exact times aren't released.