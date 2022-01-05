Fans to pay tribute to Betty White by donating to local animal shelters on Jan. 17

Fans of the late Betty White have found a way to pay tribute to the actress.

The "Betty White Challenge" is where people can donate $5 to animal rescue organizations in her name.

It's happening on Jan. 17, on what would've been White's 100th birthday.

"The Golden Girls" star was known for her love of animals by working with zoos and advocating for animals.

In 2011, the lifelong animal lover published a book "Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo," where she spoke about her work with animal nonprofits.

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.