TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A popular family-friendly event featuring thousands of twinkling lights is returning for the holiday season.

"Zoo Lights 2021: Holiday Magic" opens Dec. 3 at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson.

Zoo members will be able to see the lights on Dec. 2, followed by the general public on Dec. 3. The lights will be up nightly from Dec. 3-23 and Dec. 26-30 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

In addition to the lights, the zoo will have a handful of other activities going on:

Falling snow

Visits with Santa (Dec. 3 - 23)

Festive entertainment

Sweet treats, and hot chocolate

Thousands of glowing lights and lighted animals displays

The great feeling of knowing your ticket purchase helps save wild animals and wild places

Tickets are available online for the following:



$11 for Adults (ages 15–61)

$9 for Seniors (ages 62+)

$7 for Children (ages 2-14)

Children 1-year-old or younger enter free

Those who bring two cans of food for the Community Food Bank, a dog or cat toy or food for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, or a new and unwrapped toy for La Frontera will receive $1 off admission.

For more information about Zoo Lights or a detailed schedule, click here.