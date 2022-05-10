Zipps Sports Grill temporarily closes Kierland location for renovations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Starting May 9, the Zipps Sports Grill on 64th Street and Greenway Parkway will shut down for renovations.

The restaurant known for its Zipparitas and wings in the Kierland area over the last nearly 20 years will temporarily close for a few months due to renovations. Their goal is to reopen before the football season starts.

“We will have a larger, more comfortable dining area, along with a larger bar and cocktail area and an improved and enlarged patio. We will have a big TV screen display similar to our other locations, a larger draft beer selection, private group dining capabilities, adult games, and an improved kids game area,” said Tiffany Doby, Marketing & Public Relations Director for Zipps Sports Grills.

WHERE TO GO

If you’re in the Scottsdale area, there are other Zipps locations you can visit.

