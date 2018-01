SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The final act for the 2018 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series has been announced.

Grammy award-winning music producer and disc jockey, Zedd, has been tapped to perform on Saturday, Feb. 3.

He joins Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line and OneRepublic.

LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT – Tickets are NOW ON SALE for our headliner on Saturday, Feb. 3 – @Zedd! Get yours now at https://t.co/VxoRVAGa4F. Presented by @OmniaLasVegas. pic.twitter.com/O3HO71trSU — BirdsNestPhoenixOpen (@BirdsNestPhx) January 4, 2018

Flo Rida and Kelley James are scheduled to perform on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane will perform on Thursday, Feb. 1. OneRepublic will take the stage on Friday, Feb. 2.

Tickets for all concerts are on sale now and can be purchased via https://coorslightbirdsnest.com.

General admission tickets for Zedd start at $65. VIP tickets start at $300 and include access to Jameson VIP area, a special viewing area of the stage, a catered dinner and complimentary drinks.

The Birds Nest is located outside the Waste Management Phoenix Open grounds underneath a large tent. The venue opens each night at 3:30 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. Opening performers will take the stage around 6:30 p.m. with the main act at 8:30 p.m.