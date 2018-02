GILBERT, AZ - Are you a Hello Kitty fan? If so, you're going to want to know about this.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at SanTan Village in Gilbert on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. It will be near American Eagle Outfitters, according to a news release.

The truck sells Hello Kitty treats and collectibles like macarons, cookies, mugs, keychains, water bottles and t-shirts.

SanTan Village is located at 2218 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert AZ 85295.

After Phoenix, the truck is scheduled to make stops in Albuquerque, New Mexico; San Antonio, Texas, and Austin, Texas.