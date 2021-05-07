You can now cruise along Tempe Town Lake in a 10-person 'donut boat'

TEMPE, AZ — Float aside pedal boats because "donut boats" are the new way to cruise along Tempe Town Lake.

No, they do not come with any doughnuts to eat, though you are able to bring your own food aboard so if someone was craving them, then it's entirely possible to have doughnuts on a donut boat.

But, I digress.

Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona

These new boats are "not going break any speed records," said Holden Randle, manager of Boat Rentals of America, as the all-electric boats go a whopping five or six miles per hour.

They are simple to control and his staff will teach people how to drive them, he said.

Each boat has a canopy, a picnic table in the middle, and can seat up to 10 people. Alcohol is not allowed, but food and soft drinks are OK.

Josh Frigerio, ABC15 Arizona

The cost is $100 for one hour and $180 for two hours. That also includes a Bluetooth speaker to play your favorite music while trolling along the lake.

There are four boats available and Randle said they have been really popular and booking quick, especially after a string of press. He said the best way to book one of the boats is to reserve one via their website, https://boats4rent.com/tempe-az/tempe-town.

He said walk-up availability is highly limited.

In recent years, Boat Rentals of America, which is located on the south side of Tempe Town Lake, near Tempe Beach Park, have added duck and swan pedal boats to liven up their fleet. They also have standard pedal boats, stand-up paddleboards, electric boats, and pontoon boats.