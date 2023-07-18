YG, Tyga, and Saweetie to bring their 'Str8 To The Klub' tour to the Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — YG, Tyga, and Saweetie are bringing their “STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR” to the Valley!

The artists announced Tuesday morning the list of cities that will be part of their 2023 Fall tour. Arizona will have two tour stops.

Bringing the party to Glendale on September 27 with the STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/cGp9Yghgmn — Desert Diamond Arena (@DDArenaAZ) July 18, 2023

General sale begins Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at str8totheklub.com.

IF YOU GO



Location: Desert Diamond Arena[9400 W Maryland Ave]

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m.

Can’t make it to the Valley show? The tour will make it a stop in Tucson too!