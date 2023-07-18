Watch Now
YG, Tyga, and Saweetie to bring their 'Str8 To The Klub' tour to the Valley

The tour will make two stops in Arizona, here's when tickets go on sale
YG, Tyga, and Saweetie
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 13:31:41-04

GLENDALE, AZ — YG, Tyga, and Saweetie are bringing their “STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR” to the Valley!

The artists announced Tuesday morning the list of cities that will be part of their 2023 Fall tour. Arizona will have two tour stops.

General sale begins Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at str8totheklub.com.

IF YOU GO

Can’t make it to the Valley show? The tour will make it a stop in Tucson too!

  • Location: Tucson Arena [260 S Church Ave]
  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets: Pre-sale begins Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
