Yelp's top 100 restaurants of 2018: 3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp's list

Just in case you had a hint of doubt that Arizona's food scene was unworthy of national recognition, three restaurants from the Grand Canyon state have been named in Yelp's "top 100 places to eat for 2018."

Here are Arizona's three restaurants:

Little Miss BBQ (#2):

Green Corner Restaurant (#85): The Mesa restaurant specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, including falafel, gyros, kabobs, shawarma and baklava. With 414 reviews, the restaurant has five stars on Yelp. Last November, the restaurant announced plans to open a second location in Chandler.

Ten Handcrafted American Fare & Spirits (#100): Chef Jeff Hostenske 's American restaurant rounded out Yelp's top 100 list. The American restaurant can be found within the Camelback Esplanade. Menu items include pot roast, chicken ala king and queen, roasted pork shoulder and burgers. With over 400 reviews, the restaurant has a 4 1/2 star rating on Yelp. Last year, he opened an Italian concept, dieci ("Ten" in Italian), next door.

Both Green Corner and Ten are first-timers on Yelp's list. Little Miss BBQ has been featured every year since 2017 (#10 in 2015, #13 in 2016, #11 in 2017). Other restaurants featured include Detroit Coney Grill (#30, 2015); Santos Lucha Libra (#39, 2015; closed); Pomo Pizzeria (#94, 2015); Bobby-Q (#88, 2016) and Worth Takeaway (#56, 2017).

Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2018

(Note: restaurants listed with a heart icon were on Yelp's list in 2017. Those with a bullet symbol accept delivery through Yelp's delivery service, Eat24.)

1. TKB Bakery & Deli – Indio, CA ● ♥

2. Little Miss BBQ – Phoenix, AZ ♥

3. Aviva by Kameel – Atlanta, GA

4. Yo-Way – Gardena, CA

5. Arun’s Indian Kitchen – Coral Springs, FL ● ♥

6. Mr & Mrs Bun – Miami, FL ♥

7. Frenchman’s Cafe – Kailua-Kona, HI

8. Fratellino – Coral Gables, FL ♥

9. Ciao! Pizza And Pasta – Chelsea, MA ♥

10. Blues City Deli – Saint Louis, MO♥

11. 167 Raw – Charleston, SC ♥

12. Poke Express – North Las Vegas, NV ●

13. Kaaloa’s Super Js – Captain Cook, HI

14. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, SC ♥

15. Falafelle – Belmont, CA

16. Papa Marcos Grill And Kabob – Waukegan, IL ♥

17. 786 Degrees – Los Angeles, CA

18. Mazaa Kabob House – Tracy, CA ● ♥

19. King Mediterrano – Torrance, CA ♥

20. The Flinderstreet Cafe – Chino, CA

21. Saigon Beach Restaurant – Newport Beach, CA ♥

22. Yoshino Japanese Deli – Carlsbad, CA ♥

23. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, TX ♥

24. Franky’s Deli Warehouse – Hialeah, FL

25. Howlin’ Ray’s – Los Angeles, CA

26. Makai Sushi – Koloa, HI ♥

27. JJ’s Caffe – Brockton, MA ♥

28. Ovation Coffee & Tea – Portland, OR

29. The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen – Frazier Park, CA ♥

30. Porky’s – Waimea, HI ♥

31. J28 Sandwich Bar – Hollywood, FL

32. Soho Japanese Restaurant – Las Vegas, NV

33. Blue Seafood & Spirits – Virginia Beach, VA ♥

34. Baguette Cafe – Las Vegas, NV

35. Kech Cafe – Fountain Valley, CA

36. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, TX ● ♥

37. Playground 2.0 – Santa Ana, CA ♥

38. Adobo Taco Grill – Lakewood, CA

39. FurnSaj Bakery – Los Angeles, CA ●

40. Daddy O’s Rockin Cafe – Upland, CA ♥

41. Maple Street Biscuit Company – Jacksonville Beach, FL ♥

42. T Deli – San Diego, CA ●

43. Nini’s Deli – Chicago, IL

44. Petra-Middle Eastern Cuisine – Livermore, CA ●

45. Sunny Side Kitchen – Escondido, CA ♥

46. Le’ Pam’s House of Creole – Houston, TX ♥

47. Empa Mundo – Irving, TX

48. Afghan Bistro – Springfield, VA ♥

49. Grouchy John’s Coffee – Las Vegas, NV

50. Juana La Cubana Cafe – Fort Lauderdale, FL

51. Sultan Bakery and Grill – Murietta, CA ● ♥

52. Bogart’s Smokehouse – Saint Louis, MO

53. Sandwich House – Cypress, CA

54. Papa’s Best Sandwiches & More – San Dimas, CA ●

55. Bite Into Maine – Cape Elizabeth, ME

56. Calhoun’s Texas Barbeque – Murietta, CA

57. Big Al’s Pizzeria – Maywood, CA ●

58. Poke Wave – Mission Viejo, CA

59. Beyer Deli – San Diego, CA

60. Kenko Sushi – Lincoln, NJ ♥

61. Bangers & Brews – Bend, OR ● ♥

62. Joe Benny’s – Baltimore, MD

63. Bunz – Huntington Beach, CA

64. Appu’s Cafe – Long Beach, CA ● ♥

65. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, TX

66. Prunedale Market – Salinas, CA ♥

67. Carlillos Cocina – Sparks, NV

68. The Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt – Tacoma, WA

69. Joe’s Kansas City BBQ – Kansas City, KS

70. Barracuda Deli Cafe – St Pete Beach, FL ♥

71. Rainbeau Jo’s – Lihue, HI

72. FOB Poke Bar – Seattle, WA

73. Yoyo’s Hot Dog – Houston, TX ♥

74. Hefty Gyros – Sacramento, CA

75. Yardie Spice – Homestead, FL

76. Los Tacos No.1 – New York, NY

77. Dar Essalam – Wilsonville, OR ♥

78. Meraki Greek Grill – Las Vegas, NV

79. Sierra Subs and Salads – Three Rivers, CA ♥

80. The Alcove – Sunnyside, NY

81. Chadd’s Bistro – Rochester Hills, MI ♥

82. Cafe La Maude – Philadelphia, PA

83. The House of Gyros – Mesquite, TX ♥

84. Sal, Kris, & Charlie’s Deli – Astoria, NY

85. Green Corner Restaurant – Mesa, AZ

86. Boteco – Austin, TX ♥

87. Pizzamaniac – Vista, CA

88. Un Bien – Seattle, WA

89. Social – Fort Collins, CO

90. Mini Kabob – Glendale, CA ●

91. Mr Mamas – Las Vegas, NV

92. Gaucho Parrilla Argentina – Pittsburgh, PA

93. Extreme Hummus – Citrus Heights, CA

94. Fox Smokehouse Bbq – Boulder City, NV ♥

95. Classics Malt Shop – San Diego, CA ♥

96. NoHo Cafe – North Hollywood, CA ♥

97. PDX Sliders – Portland, OR ♥

98. Smiling With Hope Pizza – Reno, NV

99. Sweet Dogs – Miami, FL

100. Ten Handcrafted American Fare & Spirits – Phoenix, AZ