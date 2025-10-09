X-Factor fans attend the WNBA Finals as the Phoenix Mercury face the Las Vegas Aces
'X-Factor' supports their Mercury in the Finals
Passionate Mercury fans rally behind their team during the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center, with pregame celebrations, cheers, and emotional moments inside the arena.
Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The ‘X-Factor,’ fans of the Mercury.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Thunder sticks in action to cheer on the Mercury.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Mercury fans| Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals in Phoenix.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fan sporting ‘Scorch’ ears on his head.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals in Phoenix.Photo by: ABC15 | Ashley Loose Fan gives a thumbs-down gesture during a call in the Mercury game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A Mercury fan expresses frustration during a call in the game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Wednesday, October 8, at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans on their feet for the ‘Mighty Merc.’Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez X-Factor fans on Wednesday, October 8.Photo by: ABC15 | Ashley Loose Rally towels waving enthusiastically in support of the Mercury.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez ‘Mercury vs. Everybody’ rally towel of game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Live music ahead of Game 3 of the Phoenix Mercury vs. the Las Vegas Aces in Phoenix.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Pregame Party for game 3 of the WNBA Finals at the Dos Equis Beer Garden.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces merchandise.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans inside the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Mercury fan capturing the moment.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sea of orange and purple for the Phoenix Mercury team.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez All smiles for the WNBA Finals.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez