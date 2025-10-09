Passionate Mercury fans rally behind their team during the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center, with pregame celebrations, cheers, and emotional moments inside the arena.

'X-Factor' supports their Mercury in the Finals

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The ‘X-Factor,’ fans of the Mercury.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Thunder sticks in action to cheer on the Mercury.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Mercury fans| Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals in Phoenix.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fan sporting ‘Scorch’ ears on his head.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals in Phoenix.

Photo by: ABC15 | Ashley Loose

Fan gives a thumbs-down gesture during a call in the Mercury game.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

A Mercury fan expresses frustration during a call in the game.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Wednesday, October 8, at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fans on their feet for the ‘Mighty Merc.’

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

X-Factor fans on Wednesday, October 8.

Photo by: ABC15 | Ashley Loose

Rally towels waving enthusiastically in support of the Mercury.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

‘Mercury vs. Everybody’ rally towel of game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Live music ahead of Game 3 of the Phoenix Mercury vs. the Las Vegas Aces in Phoenix.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Pregame Party for game 3 of the WNBA Finals at the Dos Equis Beer Garden.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces merchandise.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fans inside the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Mercury fan capturing the moment.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Sea of orange and purple for the Phoenix Mercury team.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

All smiles for the WNBA Finals.

Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez