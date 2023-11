PHOENIX — From funny to motivational, a lot of signs have been made at the World Series games at Chase Field in Phoenix. Here's what our ABC15 crews captured at D-backs vs. Rangers games.

Game 3: Oct. 30

Nicole Gutierrez Woman holds up sign that says, “Will trade husband for World Series Championship!”

Nicole Gutierrez Words of encouragement for the team written on a poster.

Game 4 : Oct. 31

Fan holds high his poster: “I left my kids at home to come to the World Series”

Nicole Gutierrez

“My boss doesn’t know I’m here,” well maybe the boss might find out after this picture.

Nicole Gutierrez

We found 'Waldo!'

Nicole Gutierrez We found 'Waldo!'

Christmas in October? Maybe.

Even Santa Claus is rooting for the D-backs! 🐍⚾️🎅 LET'S GO DIAMONDBACKS!! pic.twitter.com/pwWDAbVPE9 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 31, 2023

Game 5:

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans lineup to see the players before the Game 5.

Nicole Gutierrez " Not in our pool."

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Embrace the Chaos and Snakes Alive- strong statements made all postseason by fans and players.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez An early birthday wish being requested at the stadium.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Family outing and birthday celebrations.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Alek Thomas' famous quote "We ain't done yet."

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez "My 1st World Series."

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Special family wishes at the World Series.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez "Protect the Pool."