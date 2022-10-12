‘World of Illumination’ to open three drive-thru light shows in the Valley this winter

TEMPE, AZ — ‘World of Illumination’ is set to open three drive-through light shows in the Valley. The company will have three theme shows: Rockin’ Christmas, Candy Rush and will debut Enchanted Safari this winter!

“We are bringing in a brand-new show, that is both a new show and a new theme that’s never debuted in any state or city before- and that is Enchanted Safari, and that going to be at Desert Diamond,” said Stacey Kole, World of Illumination representative, to ABC15 Arizona. “It’s animal centric but it still has all the usual Christmas characters like Santa and the elves,” she added.

“For people who have seen our other two shows, which are Rockin’ Christmas and Candy Rush, those themes are the same as they were in the past BUT the show is 100% different. So, the animated displays, the music, the different light structures…. [they] will all be different, they’ll just be going along with the same themes of Rockin’ Christmas and Candy Rush,” said Kole.

The three drive-through light shows will run from November 16 to January 1, 2023.

TICKET INFORMATION

One ticket is valid per car; the tickets are sold only online and will not be available to purchase at the gate.

“Open rain or shine,” according to event officials.

There is a presale right?! Tickets are 20% off the original price, some start at low as $31.99. This promotion is available until October 31, 2022. “People can buy now- the ticket- so that they get the good pricing but redeem it later for the time and day they’re wanting to go,” said Stacey Kole, World of Illumination representative.

IF YOU GO

ROCKIN’ CHRISTMAS



Event Venue: 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd in Glendale

CANDY RUSH



Event Venue: Tempe Diablo Stadium [2200 W Alameda Dr]

ENCHANTED SAFARI

