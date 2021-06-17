White Castle brings famous sliders to Tempe Food Court

Fans of White Castle’s square sliders have another place in the Valley to pick some up — Tempe Food Court.

Tempe Food Court is a ghost kitchen — also known as a virtual kitchen — in Tempe, on 5th Street south of Rio Salado Parkway. It's home to some 50 restaurant concepts where people can order food for takeout or delivery.

Unlike typical restaurants, ghost kitchens do not have dining rooms with seats, bars, or massive kitchens.

Food ordered is usually available for pick up or delivery via third-party companies, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, PostMates, etc.

White Castle officially opened at Tempe Food Court last week, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC15.

The menu features White Castle’s typical sliders and sides, combo meals, and their Crave Case, which can carry 30 sliders at once.

It’s not the first ghost kitchen that White Castle has been partnered with in the Valley.

After opening in Scottsdale in 2019, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura, White Castle partnered with Kitchen United Mix, another ghost kitchen concept in Scottsdale for to-go and delivery orders.

Ultimately, White Castle left Kitchen United Mix. It isn’t known when or why that happened.

“The (Scottsdale) location has been performing so well – even throughout the pandemic – that we’ve been eager to make our famous fare more easily accessible to more people, something that we, as a family-owned business, are completely committed to achieving,” said Jamie Richardson, Vice President of White Castle, in a statement.

“Working with Tempe Food Court allows us to do that even sooner than we hoped,” she said.

Currently, the Tempe location is open for orders daily from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. White Castle said it hopes to expand its hours soon.

The Scottsdale restaurant is open 24 hours.

Visit the Tempe Food Court website for more information and a list of the other restaurants that are part of the collective.

