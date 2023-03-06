Where to watch the 2023 Oscar nominated movies in Arizona

PHOENIX — The 95th Academy Awards is this Sunday and leading up to the event, you can rewatch all the Oscar nominated movies on the big screen!

Here’s some of the movie theaters that are showcasing the blockbuster movies along with some special offers across the Valley.

HARKINS THEATRES

Harkins Theatres is hosting their ‘Best Picture Film Fest’ where you can watch the 2023 Oscar nominated movies for $5 [each movie] or for $40 guests can purchase see ell the nominated movies for $40 with the All Access Pass; click here for more information on the pass.

Arizona Harkins Theatres that are participating in the film fest include:



AMC

This theatre is having its ‘best picture showcase’ until March 12 with $5 fan fave showtimes. Some of the movies that are part of the deal include Women Talking, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Elvis, and more! Click here to see showtimes and participating locations.

CINEMARK

Cinemark is hosting “Oscar Movie Week.” The special screening runs from March 6-12. The company is offering a digital pass that’s an Oscar Week Pass that’s $40 [bot including tax/event fee].

How it works: “Select a participating theatre to buy your pass online today and choose your showtimes to redeem. Purchase of digital festival pass and redemption available online only,” according to Cinemark’s web page.

Arizona Cinemark participating location:

THE OSCARS

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and it will be broadcasted live on ABC15 Arizona.

Look at some of the of the Oscar-related stories leading up to the big day: