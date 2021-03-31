Where to get a last-minute photo with the Easter Bunny around Phoenix

PHOENIX — Do you need a last-minute photo with the Easter Bunny?

Experiences will look and feel a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19, but those iconic and memorable family photos are still possible.

Here are some places to go:

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's (April 2-4)

As Santa visits during the holidays, the Easter Bunny will visit some Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores for a free 4x6 photo. Reservations and are required and can be made at BassPro.com and Cabelas.com. Masks are also required.

People can also buy a digital print, larger prints, or more prints for $12-$17.

Bass Pro is located at Mesa Riverview in Mesa, 1133 North Dobson Mesa, AZ 85201.

Cabela's is located in Glendale, 9380 W Glendale Ave. Glendale, AZ 85305.

Arizona Mills Mall (March 18 - April 3)

The Easter Bunny will be at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe for socially distanced photos. Reservations are encouraged but walk-up appointments will be accepted in between reservations if time allows. Visit Simon.com to make a reservation.

Guests, employees, and the Easter Bunny will be required to wear a mask. Hours are Monday - Saturday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., and Sundays, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Photo packages are $20-$45.

Arizona Mills Mall is located at 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282.

Scottsdale Quarter (Saturdays and Sundays, March 20 - April 3): The Easter Bunny will be available for photos inside the Princess Experience Studio at The Quad at the shopping center. The Easter Bunny will be there on Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Reservations can be made, here. The cost is $40.

Virtual photos: Macerich-owned malls, such as Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arrowhead Towne Center, and Chandler Fashion Center will not have in-person visits with the Easter Bunny this year due to the pandemic. However, Cherry Hill Programs, the provider behind the traditional Easter photos, is offering a virtual experience where people can submit a photo and have it placed on an Easter background. That cost is $20. More information.

EASTER EVENTS

The Easter egg hunt at Scottsdale Quarter and Easter events at Peoria Sports Complex and Vertuccio Farms have sold-out, according to their websites.

Golfland Sunsplash Easter Egg Hunt (April 2): Golfland Sunsplash will host an Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 2. Advanced registration is required and tickets can be bought, here. Hunts will be divided into age groups and specific times: 0-4, and 4-11 years old. Each child will be limited to 12 eggs, which are filled with candy and small toys.

Surprise's Spring Eggstravaganza (March 29 - April 3): The City of Surprise is hosting a week of Easter events, both virtual and in-person, including a virtual egg hunt, egg coloring contest, cookie decorating, and an egg hunt.

On Saturday, April 3, two in-person events will be held with limited capacity. "Cookies & Crafts with Mrs. Bunny" will be held at the Sierra Montana Recreation Center. The cost is $5-$10 and advanced registration is required. A "Splash & Dash Egg Hunt" will be held at the Surprise Aquatic Center. The cost is $5-$8 per person and advanced registration is required. More information.

Buckeye's Egg-cellent Adventure Hunt (March 24 - April 5): Visit Sundance Park or Earl Edgar Park where eight bunny riddles need to be solved. Once solved, people will have a chance to enter into a raffle. More information.