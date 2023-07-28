What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | July 28-30

PHOENIX — Despite the heat in the Valley, there are plenty of weekend events happening around the Phoenix metro (July 28-30).

Here’s what’s happening:

Friday, July 28

Stand Up Comedian Adam Ray

When: 7 p.m., 9:45 p.m. July 28-29 | 7 p.m. July 30

Where: Stand Up Live Phoenix at 50 W. Jefferson St Phoenix, AZ

Cost: $22 General Admission, 2 drink minimum

Info: Stand Up Comedian Adam Ray is making his way to the Valley this weekend. He will be performing at Stand Up Live Phoenix on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Ray was most recently seen on HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, the Netflix film ‘Game Over Man’ and the newest season of ‘Arrested Development.’

Kids Free Weekend: Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: July 28 at 6:40 p.m. | July 29 at 5:10 p.m. | July 30 at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field at 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Cost: Adult tickets start at $22 | Kids 15 and under free with purchase of adult ticket

Info: Kids Free Weekend is back! Kids will be able to enter the ballpark for free during the series vs. the Seattle Mariners, July 28-30. All of Chase Field’s fun experiences will be available. The Kids Club, Sandlot, Baxter’s Den, and D-backs Sign Station are just some of the things to look forward to! Get up to two free kids' tickets (15 & younger) with the purchase of one (1) paid adult ticket.

Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by: Arizona Diamondbacks

Jurassic World Live Tour

When: July 28 at 7 p.m. | July 29 at 11 a.m, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. | July 30 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center at 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans, will be roaring into Phoenix for the first time ever this summer playing the Footprint Center for six action-packed performances from July 28–30, 2023. With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

Saturday, July 29

Shark Week at OdySea Aquarium

When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: OdySea Aquarium at 9500 East Vía de Ventura Suite A-100, Scottsdale

Cost: $44.95 for 13 and up | $34.95 for 12 and under

Info: Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure because it's Shark Week at OdySea Aquarium, where guests can get up-close with 14 different species of sharks – one of the largest arrays of sharks in the entire country! This week-long celebration of the majestic shark is “packed to the gills” with thrilling activities that will leave visitors on the edge of their “Voyager” seat as they become immersed in the awe-inspiring world of white tip, black tip, sandbar, sand tiger, lemon, and nurse sharks in that exhibit alone.

Lowrider Scottsdale Super Show

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale at 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Cost: $40 General Admission | Free Admission for children 12 & under

Info: Get ready to celebrate all things Low Rider! Head to Westworld of Scottsdale to experience the Lowrider Scottsdale Super Show on Saturday, July 29. This show will feature lowrider cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, live music from Las Calakas, food vendors and so much more.

Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre at 400 W Washington St, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Info: Yellowcard fans, rejoice! The early 2000s band is making its way to the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix this weekend. Concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets start around $75.

Sunday, July 30

PhxArt Family Funday

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 1625 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Info: Enjoy free museum admission all day from 10 am – 5pm, including access to special-engagement exhibitions Juan Francisco Elso: Por América and MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene. Beginning at noon, the Museum will host live performances in the galleries, art making, demonstrations, and hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages and abilities.