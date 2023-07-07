Watch Now
What you need to know about Chandler's ‘12th Annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest’

You can now purchase pre-sale tickets for the fall event
The 'Annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest’
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 19:46:02-04

CHANDLER, AZ — The 12th Annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest is getting ready for its fall return! The annual fest is set to have more than 20 restaurants participating in the event, live entertainment, lucha libre wrestlers and of course- TACOS.

Featured in the image is the ‘mechanical Rockin’ Taco.’
“This year’s Rockin’ Taco will feature cooling amenities like misters and plenty of shading areas to keep guests comfortable and focused on the fun,” said David Horen, director of events at Forty8 Live!, in a news release. “This incredible event has a little something for everyone – music performances, authentic Mexican food catered by local businesses, and plenty of activities for kids.”

According to event coordinators, there will be a ‘Margarita Masters’ classes available at this year’s fest.
A tribute band called Red Not Chili Peppers is set to perform at 7:15 p.m. at the fest. A free children’s play area is said to be on-site too.

IF YOU GO

  • When: Saturday, September 23, from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park [178 E Commonwealth Ave] in Chandler
  • Cost: Pre-sale tickets are currently $15, children 12 and under enter for free. “Ticket price will increase closer to the festival date,” reads the event’s website.
  • Parking is free.
