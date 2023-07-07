What you need to know about Chandler's ‘12th Annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest’

CHANDLER, AZ — The 12th Annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest is getting ready for its fall return! The annual fest is set to have more than 20 restaurants participating in the event, live entertainment, lucha libre wrestlers and of course- TACOS.

Forty8 Live! Featured in the image is the ‘mechanical Rockin’ Taco.’



“This year’s Rockin’ Taco will feature cooling amenities like misters and plenty of shading areas to keep guests comfortable and focused on the fun,” said David Horen, director of events at Forty8 Live!, in a news release. “This incredible event has a little something for everyone – music performances, authentic Mexican food catered by local businesses, and plenty of activities for kids.”

Forty8 Live! According to event coordinators, there will be a ‘Margarita Masters’ classes available at this year’s fest.

A tribute band called Red Not Chili Peppers is set to perform at 7:15 p.m. at the fest. A free children’s play area is said to be on-site too.

IF YOU GO

