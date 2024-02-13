What to know about Fossil Creek spring-summer permit process changes

Want to explore Fossil Creek? The Coconino National Forest is changing how it disperses permits for the scenic area.
Permits are required during the spring-summer season (April 1 to October 1) and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Most permits will be available on a one-month, daily rolling basis daily at 8 a.m. Visitors will be able to obtain a permit for dates up to one month from the date accessing the system, national forest officials say.
A second, smaller portion of permits will be available three days in advance starting at 8 a.m., which allows another opportunity to secure a permit.
Starting March 1, permits for the spring-summer will become available and can be purchased here. Each permit costs $6. (Only April 1 permits will be available on March 1. April 2 permits will become available on March 2, and so on through the spring-summer season.)
What else to know about Fossil Creek, according to officials:
- Waterfall Trail and parking lot have been renamed “Dixon Lewis."
- Access gates to the Dixon Lewis, Irving/Flume, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge and Homestead parking lots now close at 3 p.m. each day.
- The maximum group size per permit is 12 people, and identification is checked upon arrival to ensure the permit holder is in the permitted vehicle.
- The Fossil Creek area has very few developed facilities, and visitors should be prepared for rustic and remote conditions.
- Recreationists seeking to explore Fossil Creek are reminded to bring ample water, pack out all trash, stick to developed recreation areas, and abide by all posted signage indicating restrictions or closures.
- Campfires and glass containers are never allowed in the area.
- There is no camping in the Fossil Creek Permit Area from April 1-Oct. 1.