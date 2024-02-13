What to know about Fossil Creek spring-summer permit process changes

Want to explore Fossil Creek? The Coconino National Forest is changing how it disperses permits for the scenic area.

Permits are required during the spring-summer season (April 1 to October 1) and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Most permits will be available on a one-month, daily rolling basis daily at 8 a.m. Visitors will be able to obtain a permit for dates up to one month from the date accessing the system, national forest officials say.

A second, smaller portion of permits will be available three days in advance starting at 8 a.m., which allows another opportunity to secure a permit.

Starting March 1, permits for the spring-summer will become available and can be purchased here. Each permit costs $6. (Only April 1 permits will be available on March 1. April 2 permits will become available on March 2, and so on through the spring-summer season.)

What else to know about Fossil Creek, according to officials:

