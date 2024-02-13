Watch Now
What to know about Fossil Creek spring-summer permit process changes

Permits are required for the area from April 1 to Oct 1
A large, natural waterfall on Fossil Creek is the destination of an easy, one mile hike on Waterfall Trail. A large, deep pool at the base of the fall is a popular swimming hole. Fossil Creek produces 20,000 gallons of water a minute from a series of springs at the bottom of a 1,600 foot deep canyon. This permanent water source has created a stunningly beautiful, green riparian zone rich with flora and fauna at the bottom of this arid canyon in Arizona's high desert. Travertine deposits encase whatever happens to fall into the streambed, forming the fossils for which the area is named. These deposits create deep pools along the length of the creek, providing opportunities to find more secluded swimming holes than the popular pool at the waterfall. Fossil Creek is one of two "Wild and Scenic" rivers in Arizona. This designation was achieved when the Irving power plant was decommissioned, and removal of flume and dam on the creek allowed the creek to flow free. Increasing popularity has led to the Coconino and Tonto National Forests to implement a parking permit reservation system in 2016. Reserved parking permits allow visitors to have a parking spot available in their chosen parking lot. Many visitors drive two or three hours to get to the creek. The final descent to the creek at the bottom of a canyon is on an extremely rough, rocky jeep road. In prior years, the area would often be closed to entry when it reached capacity, and potential visitors would be turned away after the long, difficult drive. Photo by Deborah Lee Soltesz, May 4, 2016. For trail and recreation information, see <a href="http://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino/recarea/?recid=75356" rel="nofollow">Fossil Creek</a>, <a href="http://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino/recarea/?recid=72078" rel="nofollow">Fossil Springs Wilderness</a>, and the <a href="http://www.fs.usda.gov/coconino" rel="nofollow">Coconino National Forest</a>.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 12:56:34-05

Want to explore Fossil Creek? The Coconino National Forest is changing how it disperses permits for the scenic area.

Permits are required during the spring-summer season (April 1 to October 1) and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Most permits will be available on a one-month, daily rolling basis daily at 8 a.m. Visitors will be able to obtain a permit for dates up to one month from the date accessing the system, national forest officials say.

A second, smaller portion of permits will be available three days in advance starting at 8 a.m., which allows another opportunity to secure a permit.

Starting March 1, permits for the spring-summer will become available and can be purchased here. Each permit costs $6. (Only April 1 permits will be available on March 1. April 2 permits will become available on March 2, and so on through the spring-summer season.)

What else to know about Fossil Creek, according to officials:

  • Waterfall Trail and parking lot have been renamed “Dixon Lewis."
  • Access gates to the Dixon Lewis, Irving/Flume, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge and Homestead parking lots now close at 3 p.m. each day.
  • The maximum group size per permit is 12 people, and identification is checked upon arrival to ensure the permit holder is in the permitted vehicle.
  • The Fossil Creek area has very few developed facilities, and visitors should be prepared for rustic and remote conditions.
  • Recreationists seeking to explore Fossil Creek are reminded to bring ample water, pack out all trash, stick to developed recreation areas, and abide by all posted signage indicating restrictions or closures.
  • Campfires and glass containers are never allowed in the area.
  • There is no camping in the Fossil Creek Permit Area from April 1-Oct. 1.
