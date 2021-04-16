What to expect at The Italian Daughter in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Melissa Maggiore remembers her father, well-known Phoenix chef Tomaso Maggiore, as full of life, passionate, always smiling and laughing, and "had this gift of making everyone in his life -- whether they were customers or family -- feel important."

When he died earlier this year after a nearly two-year battle with cancer, she said she began to reflect and wanted to do something to honor his legacy.

Since cooking and owning restaurants runs in the family, opening her own restaurant seemed like a natural fit.

"I just wanted to pay homage to him and everything I learned. He inspired me throughout my life. He always taught me that a meal wasn't just about the food, but the people around the table and that there's nothing more important than sharing a good meal," she told ABC15.

On Friday, April 16, Maggiore opens her restaurant, The Italian Daughter Cucina + Cocktails, in north Scottsdale, near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads. It takes over the space where her father opened one of his last restaurants, Tomaso's When In Rome.

She described her restaurant as "elevated Italian food" and said the menu features some of her father's recipes, classic and traditional Italian dishes, pizzas, as well as creative meat and cheese boards. Everything is made from scratch, including their sauces and pastas, she said.

The restaurant will also have live music on the piano each night, she said.

To start, Maggiore will open for dinner service only. Lunch is scheduled to begin on April 24, according to the website.

"I want everyone that comes into The Italian Daughter to leave feeling like family," she said.

Visit www.theitaliandaughter.com for more information.

IF YOU GO:

The Italian Daughter Cucina + Cocktails

23655 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

www.theitaliandaughter.com