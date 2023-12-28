WHAT TO EXPECT: 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — We're getting deeper into bowl season, which means college football's biggest postseason matchups are approaching.

That includes the 2024 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale!

This year's Fiesta Bowl matchup includes the Oregon Ducks out of the Pac-12 and the Liberty Flames, the champions of Conference USA and the top Group of 5 team this season.

PLANNING TO GO? HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:

TICKETS & PARKING: Tickets are currently selling on the resale market starting around $25. Parking starts around $40.

WHEN: Kickoff for this year's Fiesta Bowl is set for 11 a.m. on New Year's Day.

CAN'T MAKE IT? The game will be televised on ESPN.

MEET THE TEAMS:

OREGON: The Oregon Ducks nearly made this year's college football playoff, the only team that stopped them was the Washington Huskies. Oregon's only two losses this year came to Washington, while getting victories against Utah, USC, and Oregon State on their way to an 11-win season. Dan Lanning, the former Georgia defensive coordinator is in his second year in charge of the Ducks' program. He's led Oregon to back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix finished 3rd in the Heisman voting this season. The former Auburn signal caller had two star whiteouts to get the ball out to this year in Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson. Both wideouts hauled in more than 1,000 yards receiving and combined to score 23 receiving touchdowns this season.

LIBERTY: The Conference USA champion Liberty Flames are 13-0 going into the Fiesta Bowl. The team has scored less than 30 points in a game only once this season. The Flames are led by first-year head coach Jamey Chadwell, who replaced Hugh Freeze after he left to take the Auburn job.

The Flames rely on dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter for much of their offense. The sophomore threw for over 2,700 yards and ran for over 1,000 yards this season. He's also played a part in 43 of the team's 70 touchdowns scored so far this season. Also playing a big role for Liberty's offense is running back Quinton Cooley, the only other player on the team to have 1,000 rushing or receiving yards this season.