GLENDALE, AZ - Westgate Entertainment District will soon welcome two more restaurants and a cigar bar.

Fat Tuesday: The Mardis Gras-themed bar and restaurant will open its second location in the Valley, 26 years after its first opened on Tempe's Mill Avenue. The 2,496-square-foot restaurant will be next to Whiskey Rose and across from McFadden's, said Jeff Teetsel, development manager at Westgate.

It is slated to open in April.

Manna Korean BBQ: The table-top all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant will also open a second Valley location in Glendale. The San Diego-based concept has leased 4,937 square feet of space. Teetsel said it will be across from Buffalo Wild Wings.

It is expected to open in July.

Fine Ash Cigar Lounge: The family-owned cigar shop is moving from Avondale to Glendale. It will have cigars for sale, as well as a full bar and smoking lounge, according to a release. It will be across from Tavern + Bowl's Good Bad Ugly Brewery, said Teetsel.

It is scheduled to open at the end of March.

Last year, Tavern + Bowl, a California-based bowling attraction, opened at Westgate, along with Good Bad Ugly Brewing; Pop Bar, a New York-based dessert shop; and Blendz Boba Tea Lounge, which replaced Crave.

IF YOU GO:

Westgate Entertainment District

6751 N. Sunset Blvd.

Glendale, AZ 85305