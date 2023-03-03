Weekend Valley events: Italian Festival, Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair and more!

PHOENIX — In search of weekend plans? Check out events across the Valley during the weekend of March 3.

GLENDALE FOLK AND HERITAGE FESTIVAL

“It’s a family-friendly event, there’s over 400 musicians, there’s over 180 sets, there’s workshops- about 20 a day, there’s children activities...we take over the entire Saguaro Historical Ranch,” said Tom Whitlock, Folk & Heritage committee member, to ABC15.

Date: March 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Saguaro Historical Ranch [9802 N. 59th Ave.] in Glendale

Cost: Free

ITALIAN FESTIVAL

“From the time they come in, we want them to feel like they’re walking into a small piece of Italy — like a little Italy in the U.S.; so everything from the food vendors, the beverages, the entertainment,” said Francesco Guzzo of the Italian Association of Arizona.

Date: March 4 [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.] and March 5 [11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.]

Location: Heritage Square [113 N. Sixth St.] in Phoenix

Cost: General admission tickets vary from the online pre-sale to day of event [$10-$20]

M3F FEST

A festival featuring musical artists including Maggie Rogers, The Kocks, Darius, Jamie XX, Peach Pit, and more. The festival is complete with art installations, plenty of local vendors and local food trucks.

Date: March 3-4, 2023.

Location: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W. Culver St.] in Phoenix.

Cost: Single-day general admission tickets start at $95

MELROSE ON 7TH AVENUE STREET FAIR

Shop local at this Phoenix event! There will be more than 200 local arts and crafts vendors along with over a dozen food trucks featured at this street fair.

Date: Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: According to event officials, the fair is located on 7th Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road. Click here to see a map of the Melrose area.

Cost: Free

65TH ANNUAL HEARD MUSEUM GUILD INDIAN FAIR & MARKET

"This premier event is one of the largest American Indian art markets in the world and draws nearly 15,000 visitors and more than 600 of the Nation’s most preeminent American Indian artists," according to the event's web page.

Date: March 4 [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.] and March 5 [9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.]

A best of show reception for the event is being held on March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Ave.] in Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices range from $10-$25.

THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Dunk into some fun with The Original Harlem Globetrotters this March! The team makes world tour stops in Prescott Valley, Phoenix and Glendale!

Cost: Ticket prices vary in each location.

Prescott Valley

Date: Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m.

Location: Findlay Toyota Center [3201 N. Main St.]

Phoenix

Date: Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: Footprint Center [210 E Jefferson St]

Glendale

Date: Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave]

