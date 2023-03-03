Watch Now
Weekend Valley events: Italian Festival, Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair and more!

Here’s what events to check out March 3-5
There’s several big events coming to the Valley this March; some of them are the Arizona Aloha Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Ostrich Festival in Chandler!
Valley events this first weekend of March City of Glendale.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 12:00:41-05

PHOENIX — In search of weekend plans? Check out events across the Valley during the weekend of March 3.

GLENDALE FOLK AND HERITAGE FESTIVAL

  • “It’s a family-friendly event, there’s over 400 musicians, there’s over 180 sets, there’s workshops- about 20 a day, there’s children activities...we take over the entire Saguaro Historical Ranch,” said Tom Whitlock, Folk & Heritage committee member, to ABC15.
  • Date: March 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Saguaro Historical Ranch [9802 N. 59th Ave.] in Glendale
  • Cost: Free

ITALIAN FESTIVAL

  • “From the time they come in, we want them to feel like they’re walking into a small piece of Italy — like a little Italy in the U.S.; so everything from the food vendors, the beverages, the entertainment,” said Francesco Guzzo of the Italian Association of Arizona.
  • Date: March 4 [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.] and March 5 [11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.]
  • Location: Heritage Square [113 N. Sixth St.] in Phoenix
  • Cost: General admission tickets vary from the online pre-sale to day of event [$10-$20]

M3F FEST

  • A festival featuring musical artists including Maggie Rogers, The Kocks, Darius, Jamie XX, Peach Pit, and more. The festival is complete with art installations, plenty of local vendors and local food trucks.
  • Date: March 3-4, 2023.
  • Location: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W. Culver St.] in Phoenix.
  • Cost: Single-day general admission tickets start at $95

MELROSE ON 7TH AVENUE STREET FAIR

  • Shop local at this Phoenix event! There will be more than 200 local arts and crafts vendors along with over a dozen food trucks featured at this street fair.
  • Date: Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: According to event officials, the fair is located on 7th Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road. Click here to see a map of the Melrose area.
  • Cost: Free

65TH ANNUAL HEARD MUSEUM GUILD INDIAN FAIR & MARKET

  • "This premier event is one of the largest American Indian art markets in the world and draws nearly 15,000 visitors and more than 600 of the Nation’s most preeminent American Indian artists," according to the event's web page.
  • Date: March 4 [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.] and March 5 [9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.]
    • A best of show reception for the event is being held on March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Location: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Ave.] in Phoenix
  • Cost: Ticket prices range from $10-$25.

THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

  • Dunk into some fun with The Original Harlem Globetrotters this March! The team makes world tour stops in Prescott Valley, Phoenix and Glendale!
  • Cost: Ticket prices vary in each location.

Prescott Valley

  • Date: Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
  • Location: Findlay Toyota Center [3201 N. Main St.]

Phoenix

  • Date: Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Location: Footprint Center [210 E Jefferson St]

Glendale

  • Date: Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.
  • Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave]

MAJESTIC MARIPOSAS

  • "Families can get an up-close and unforgettable experience when more than 2,000 native Southwestern butterflies return for the Spring Butterfly Exhibit. Get acquainted with thousands of butterflies, observe each stage of their life cycle and learn what actions we can take to protect them," according to the event's web page.
  • Date: March 4 to May 14
  • Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix
  • Cost: This experience is included with garden admission [$16.95- $29.95] or membership, children under 3 enter for free.
