WATCH: WNBA players use one word to describe Arizona’s weather

PHOENIX — The biggest names in the WNBA are in the Valley for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 20, where Phoenix temperatures are expected to be above 110°F!

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez asked the players to use ONE word to describe our summer weather.

Watch the video in the player above to hear Arike Ogunbowale, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and other athletes’ answers.



WNBA vs. USAB Women’s National Team

Ticketed event for July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Footprint Center. Doors open 90 minutes before tip-off.



The game itself is sold out, but tickets are available on resell websites.