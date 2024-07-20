Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

WATCH: ‘It’s bigger than just All-Star weekend,’ WNBA players reflect on league's standing

ABC15 met with several WNBA athletes during the WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet
2024 WNBA All-Star Media Day
ABC15
2024 WNBA All-Star Media Day
2024 WNBA All-Star Media Day
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 19, 2024

PHOENIX — The USA Basketball Women's Team is gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but first it’ll face the Team WNBA on July 20 as part of the WNBA All-Star game.

Phoenix Mercury's very own Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Kahleah Copper are on the U.S. Olympic team facing the rest of the league's all-stars.

ABC15 met with several WNBA athletes during the WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet.

Watch the video in the player above to hear some of the biggest names in the WNBA reflect on the league's standing.

  • Catch the WNBA All-Star Game on ABC15! Live coverage begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Watch on antenna channel 15.1 and on your cable provider.

RELATED VIDEO:

WNBA All-Star weekend preview

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen