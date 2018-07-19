Vote: Help name Gilbert's two newest parks

GILBERT, AZ - The Town of Gilbert needs helping naming two of its parks, both of which are under construction.

They've narrowed the list to two options for each park, and have set up a website for people to vote. It is not known how long voting will be available.

You can vote, here.

A 272-acre park, currently dubbed Regional Park, is being built near Queen Creek Road and Higley Road. The first phase of the project includes tennis, volleyball and pickleball courts, an 8-acre lake, playground and splash pad. It is scheduled to be finished by September 2019.

The name options:

Gilbert Regional Park

Gilbert Centennial Park

The second park, currently referred to as Rittenhouse District Park, will be 115 acres and between Pecos and Williams Field roads. Plans call for up to 16 multi-use sports fields, al ake, ramadas and a playground. Phase one is slated to be completed by September 2019.

The name options:

Power Sports Park

Desert Sky Park

