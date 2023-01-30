Visiting the Grand Canyon during Super Bowl week in Arizona

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — With Super Bowl LVII coming to the Valley, businesses, and venues alike are getting ready for the surplus of people, including the Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon sees an estimated 5.9 million people a year, but it slows down around winter due to weather conditions.

The Grand Canyon says February is typically their slowest month, but they do expect increased traffic because of Super Bowl visitors.

We hate to break it to you @NFL, but we won't be hosting Super Bowl 2023. For tips on visiting the park during your visit to the Grand Canyon State: https://t.co/7pK8TdOMxj https://t.co/3zrP1KUXbp — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) January 30, 2023

Grand Canyon National Park put out some tips and notes for how to prepare for a winter trip at one of the world's seven natural wonders.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on visiting the Grand Canyon during Super Bowl week:

The Grand Canyon is approximately a 3 1/2-hour drive from Phoenix

The climate is vastly different, expect ice and snow

Roads are not pre-treated, anticipate slow driving conditions

There is a vast amount of wildlife, officials say not to feed squirrels, or any other wildlife, as they can become dependent and dangerous

Pack a winter survival kit in case of emergency

Recommended winter survival kit:

Shovel

Windshield scraper & fluid

Cell Phone

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio & extra batteries

Food and Water

Matches

Extra hats, socks and mittens

First aid kit with pocket knife

Necessary medications

Blankets

Tow chain or rope

Sand or cat litter (road salt is not permitted in the park)

Booster cables

Park officials say a trip to Grand Canyon can be a great winter getaway, but with careful planning.

For more tips and trip expectations, click here.