Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Visiting the Grand Canyon during Super Bowl week in Arizona

Tips and recommendations for tourists and Valley locals
Grand Canyon Hike.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grand Canyon Hike<br/>
Grand Canyon Hike.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 18:05:11-05

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — With Super Bowl LVII coming to the Valley, businesses, and venues alike are getting ready for the surplus of people, including the Grand Canyon National Park.

The Grand Canyon sees an estimated 5.9 million people a year, but it slows down around winter due to weather conditions.

The Grand Canyon says February is typically their slowest month, but they do expect increased traffic because of Super Bowl visitors.

Grand Canyon National Park put out some tips and notes for how to prepare for a winter trip at one of the world's seven natural wonders.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on visiting the Grand Canyon during Super Bowl week:

  • The Grand Canyon is approximately a 3 1/2-hour drive from Phoenix
  • The climate is vastly different, expect ice and snow
  • Roads are not pre-treated, anticipate slow driving conditions
  • There is a vast amount of wildlife, officials say not to feed squirrels, or any other wildlife, as they can become dependent and dangerous
  • Pack a winter survival kit in case of emergency

Recommended winter survival kit:

  • Shovel
  • Windshield scraper & fluid
  • Cell Phone
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered radio & extra batteries
  • Food and Water
  • Matches
  • Extra hats, socks and mittens
  • First aid kit with pocket knife
  • Necessary medications
  • Blankets
  • Tow chain or rope
  • Sand or cat litter (road salt is not permitted in the park)
  • Booster cables

Park officials say a trip to Grand Canyon can be a great winter getaway, but with careful planning.

For more tips and trip expectations, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!