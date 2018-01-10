Visit Arizona's state parks for free over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

"With Arizona State Parks and Trails' recent recognition as the best-managed state park system in the nation, what better way to celebrate than with free admission during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend," Ducey said in a prepared statement.
The promotion only applies to the entrance fee. There will still be a cost for tours, camping, concessions and special events.
In September 2017, The National Recreation and Park Association awarded Arizona State Parks & Trails with its "gold medal of excellence."
State parks include Slide Rock in Sedona, Kartchner Caverns in Benson, Arizona; and Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona.
Entrance fees vary at each park and vary between free and $20. Two are free year-round, including Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Park, and others charge per person or per vehicle (up to four people inside).