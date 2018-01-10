Visit Arizona's state parks for free over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

Arizona residents can visit any of the state's parks for free this weekend.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that entrance fees would be waived at the state's 35 parks between Saturday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Get outdoors this weekend! @AZStateParks is offering FREE admission to all parks in celebration of Gold Medal Award for best-managed state parks in the country! — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 10, 2018

"With Arizona State Parks and Trails' recent recognition as the best-managed state park system in the nation, what better way to celebrate than with free admission during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend," Ducey said in a prepared statement.

The promotion only applies to the entrance fee. There will still be a cost for tours, camping, concessions and special events.

In September 2017, The National Recreation and Park Association awarded Arizona State Parks & Trails with its "gold medal of excellence."

State parks include Slide Rock in Sedona, Kartchner Caverns in Benson, Arizona; and Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona.

Entrance fees vary at each park and vary between free and $20. Two are free year-round, including Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Park, and others charge per person or per vehicle (up to four people inside).

Visit azstateparks.com to view each park's normal entrance fee and activities.

On Monday, Jan. 15, entrance fees at national parks, including Grand Canyon National Park, will be waived.