Veterans Day 2024: Parades, festivals, and events honoring veterans in the Valley

PHOENIX — Veterans Day is November 11 and there are several parades and festivals for the entire family to honor those who have fought and continue fighting for our country - take a look.

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade



When: Monday, November 11- starts at 11 a.m. and ends around 1 p.m.

Where: According to the parade’s official website, the parade heads south on Central Avenue from Montebello Drive to Camelback Road, turns east on Camelback Road to 7 Street, then turns south on 7th Street. The parade ends at Indian School Road in Phoenix

The player in the video below showcases last year’s Phoenix Veterans Day Parade 2023.

City of Goodyear | Veterans Day Tribute Festival

This community gathering event will feature a concert with ‘a patriotic set-list, vibrant murals, fun-filled kids' activities,’ and veteran-owned food trucks. According to event organizers, the first 250 veterans will receive a $10 credit towards the food trucks.



When: Monday, November 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Goodyear Civic Square [N Civic Sq- Goodyear, AZ 85395]

City of Surprise | Veterans Day Parade



When: Monday, November 11- The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Where: Bullard Ave., Paradise to Tierra Buena Lanes in Surprise.

Click here for a parade route map.





City of Tempe | Veterans Day Parade



When: When: Monday, November 11- The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Where: The Parade route starts at ASU's Gammage Auditorium [1200 S Forest Ave] and heads north on Mill Avenue. The parade ends at Tempe Beach Park.

East Valley Veterans Parade



When: Monday, November 11- starts at 11 a.m. and typically runs for an hour and a half.

Where: The parade starts on Center Street and University in Mesa and runs south on Center St. to 1st St., turns west onto 1st St., and continues to Robson according to the parade’s website.

Click here for a parade route map.



Anthem | Veterans Day Ceremony



When: Monday, November 11, at 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Where: Community Park [41703 N Gavilan Peak Parkway] in Anthem.

Veterans Day Race at Peoria Sports Complex

12th Annual AZ Veterans Day Run presented by Flip Flop Shops.



Race options: a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 1-mile distances.

You can register online until November 9.

When: Sunday, November 10, registration opens at 6:30 a.m.

Where: 16101 N 83rd Ave in Peoria

Gilbert | Veterans Day Ceremony & Classic and Custom Car Show

