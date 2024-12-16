Share Facebook

“Decorating our house has been a long-time family tradition. Come see our fully decorated house from 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly, weather permitting. Free candy canes nightly and occasional visits from Santa,” said the homeowners to ABC15 when they submitted their display to the 2024 Valley Holiday Light Display at ABC15.com. Where to see it: 1887 W Pinon Ct. Gilbert, AZ 85233 Mike Hostle



This illuminated Glendale home will make you feel like you’re in a Winter Wonderland!Where to see it: 4008 W Misty Willow Ln in Glendale. Karen Owings

The homeowners call this a ‘Classic Christmas display with a forest of lit trees’ that creates an illusion of a winter wonderland! An antique sleigh and reindeer are also available for fun photo opportunities! Santa will visit this home on the 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Where to see it: 1336 S. Western Skies Dr. in Gilbert. Andrew Habermann-Krause

This Mesa home has a Santa on a chimney with reindeer, 50-foot palm trees completely wrapped with lights, elves decorating a tree, a homemade 6-foot tall gingerbread house, Disney characters including an animated Donald Duck, driveway arches, and Charlie Brown characters!Where to see it: 525 S. Wildrose in Mesa Tyson Grover

‘Dazzling Display on Delmonico,’ This festive home display has more than 15,000 lights, has its own ‘gingerbread lane,’ and several photo opportunities for the family. Where to see it: 6419 W Delmonico Ln Glendale AZ 85302 Michael DeFilippis

A decked-out home in Mesa with lights from the floor to the roof! See some of the classics lit up and illuminating the area, such as nutcrackers, snowmen, Santa, reindeer, and more! Where to see it: 2329 N Recker Rd 104 Mesa, AZ 85215 Danny Dingman

‘Christmas on Orchid Lane’ is a dazzling neighborhood near Kyrene and Ray roads in Chandler that’s been illuminating the Valley for more than 20 years! You can stroll through the illuminated neighborhood during December.Where to see it: 6320-6481 W. Orchid Ln. in Chandler at the Ray Ranch Estates. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The Espinoza home can be your starting point for the walk-able neighborhood Christmas experience ‘Christmas on Orchid Lane’ which has more than a dozen participating homes.Where to see it: 6480 W Orchid Lane in Chandler. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Check out this incredible Nightmare Before Christmas-themed holiday light display in Glendale! ABC15 checked out the home with more than 120,000 lights- you can see our tour of the destination right here.Where to see it: 4431 W Escuda Dr, Glendale, AZ, USA Ashley Loose

More than 100,000 lights illuminate this Phoenix home which has Santa’s Castle, a light show, and more dazzling holiday characters on display!Where to see it: 3829 W Sandra Terrace in Phoenix, AZ 85053 William Riera

This West Valley home has a variety of lighted characters, a nativity set, a ‘lighted tall tree,’ and several inflatable characters. Where to see it: 6511 N 83rd Ln in Glendale. Diane Ziegler

Want to check out some FREE Valley home light displays? Find more than 100 decorated homes showcased on our interactive map near you! Check it out at abc15.com/lights. ABC15

