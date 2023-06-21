Valley Events: Summer Splash Party, Draw-A-Thon, Children’s Learning and Play Festival

PHOENIX — Need plans for the weekend?

From checking out a free kid-centered festival in Scottsdale to supporting local vendors in Glendale and singing along at this weekend’s concerts - there’s lots to do in the Valley!

Here’s your fun weekend itinerary:

CHILDREN'S LEARNING AND PLAY FESTIVAL



Date: Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: free admission

Location: Westworld of Scottsdale [15939 N. 98th St.]

ARTISAN ALLEY



Date: Saturdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: free admission

Location: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale.

DRAW-A-THON



Date: Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Keep this in mind: there’s a Drag & Draw for the adults [18+ recommended, per event organizers] from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: free admission

Location: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

SUPER SCIENCE SATURDAY



What to expect: Eventgoers will experience summer-related hands-on activities as they wander through the exhibits at the center. On the day of, there will be a scavenger hunt!

"The first 100 guests to complete the scavenger hunt, will receive a complimentary gift generously provided by our friends at Subaru. All guests will receive a prize for completing the hunt" read a news release regarding the event.

Date: Saturday, June 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: General admission for adults is - $21.95 and Children ages 3 to 17 are $15.95.

Location: Arizona Science Center [ 600 E Washington St] in Phoenix

SUMMER SPLASH PARTY



Date: Sunday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Tempe Market Place [2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy]

ANGELA AGUILAR - PIENSA EN MI TOUR 2023



Date: Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $28.76

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

2023 SECTION 7 TOURNAMENT



Date: June 14-25

Cost: tickets start at $90

Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr,] in Glendale

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST



Presented by East Valley Children's Theatre

Date: show times vary, performances run until Sunday, June 15

Cost: general admission tickets start $15

Location: Mesa Arts Center - Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse [One East Main St]

TAI CHI IN THE GARDEN



Date: Sunday, June 25 at 8 a.m.

Cost: $20 per person, your reservation includes the Tai Chi class and general admission to the garden.

Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N 3rd Ave]

U PICK PRODUCE



Craving some fresh food for the family? The 'U Pick Produce' series at Tolmachoff Farms lets you pick your own produce.

Date: During the month of June only - Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cost: “$2.50 pound for u-pick (except for a few select items),” states the farm’s website description regarding the series.

Location: Tolmachoff Farms [5726 N. 75th Ave.] in Glendale

Some items you’ll be able to pick yourself: tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapenos, eggplant, zucchini, cucumbers, carrots and more.

“FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS”



You can get up close to desert critters, draw glow chalk murals, and enjoy some s'mores all while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

Date: Every Saturday, excluding July 1, until September 2, 2023.

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: $16.95. Children ages 2 and under enter for free.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2023

