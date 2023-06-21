Valley Events: Summer Splash Party, Draw-A-Thon, Children’s Learning and Play Festival

PHOENIX — Need plans for the weekend?
From checking out a free kid-centered festival in Scottsdale to supporting local vendors in Glendale and singing along at this weekend’s concerts - there’s lots to do in the Valley!
Here’s your fun weekend itinerary:
CHILDREN'S LEARNING AND PLAY FESTIVAL
- Date: Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: free admission
- Location: Westworld of Scottsdale [15939 N. 98th St.]
- Date: Saturdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: free admission
- Location: Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale.
- Date: Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Keep this in mind: there’s a Drag & Draw for the adults [18+ recommended, per event organizers] from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: free admission
- Location: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W. Rio Salado Parkway]
- What to expect: Eventgoers will experience summer-related hands-on activities as they wander through the exhibits at the center. On the day of, there will be a scavenger hunt!
- “The first 100 guests to complete the scavenger hunt, will receive a complimentary gift generously provided by our friends at Subaru. All guests will receive a prize for completing the hunt” read a news release regarding the event.
- Date: Saturday, June 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: General admission for adults is - $21.95 and Children ages 3 to 17 are $15.95.
- Location: Arizona Science Center [ 600 E Washington St] in Phoenix
- Date: Sunday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Location: Tempe Market Place [2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy]
ANGELA AGUILAR - PIENSA EN MI TOUR 2023
- Date: Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start at $28.76
- Location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix
- Date: June 14-25
- Cost: tickets start at $90
- Location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr,] in Glendale
- Presented by East Valley Children's Theatre
- Date: show times vary, performances run until Sunday, June 15
- Cost: general admission tickets start $15
- Location: Mesa Arts Center - Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse [One East Main St]
- Date: Sunday, June 25 at 8 a.m.
- Cost: $20 per person, your reservation includes the Tai Chi class and general admission to the garden.
- Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N 3rd Ave]
- Craving some fresh food for the family? The 'U Pick Produce' series at Tolmachoff Farms lets you pick your own produce.
- Date: During the month of June only - Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Cost: “$2.50 pound for u-pick (except for a few select items),” states the farm’s website description regarding the series.
- Location: Tolmachoff Farms [5726 N. 75th Ave.] in Glendale
- Some items you’ll be able to pick yourself: tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapenos, eggplant, zucchini, cucumbers, carrots and more.
- You can get up close to desert critters, draw glow chalk murals, and enjoy some s'mores all while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert.
- Date: Every Saturday, excluding July 1, until September 2, 2023.
- Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix
- Cost: $16.95. Children ages 2 and under enter for free.
- The free summer concert series at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale is back every Sunday through June 25. “It’s a fun, friendly family event that everyone comes, and they enjoy themselves,” said Darryl Grimes of McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. “They bring blankets, they picnic in the park, and they listen to music all night.”
- Date: Sunday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale
- Cost: Free