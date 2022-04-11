Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Tucson zoo welcomes two meerkat pups

Tucson zoo welcomes two Meerkat pups
Reid Park Zoo<br/><br/>
Reid Park Zoo in southern Arizona announced that their Meerkat mob just grew!
Tucson zoo welcomes two Meerkat pups
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 13:00:05-04

TUCSON, AZ — Reid Park Zoo announced that their meerkat mob just grew!

The zoo shared two new meerkat pups. According to the zoo, the meerkat pups are “born with their eyes closed and very little hair.”

Reid Park Zoo in southern Arizona announced that their meerkat mob just grew!
"The most exciting thing to watch is the meerkat pups begin to practice the skills of all adult meerkats, like digging,” said Sue Tygielski, PhD, Director of Zoo Operations, in a press release sent to ABC15.

"The most exciting thing to watch is the meerkat pups begin to practice the skills of all adult meerkats, like digging,” said Sue Tygielski, PhD, Director of Zoo Operations. “The little pups have to balance while moving their front legs to dig and often the early attempts are less than perfect, resulting in toppling over.”

IF YOU GO
Reid Park Zoo is located on 3400 Zoo Court in Tucson, AZ 85716.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • Easter Extravagan ZOO 2022

April 16 and 17 from 7:30 am — 9:30 am. Ticket prices range from $20 to $40; click here for more information.

  • Dinosaur Discovery

The exhibit is open till May 15, 2022. The prehistoric life-like experience promises an unforgettable time for the family because you can “encounter ten roaring, moving, life-like giant."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems