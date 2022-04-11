Tucson zoo welcomes two meerkat pups

TUCSON, AZ — Reid Park Zoo announced that their meerkat mob just grew!

Have you gotten to see the meerkat pups during a recent visit to Reid Park Zoo? The pups are spending some of their time in the behind-the-scenes portion of their habitat while they are still so young. Thank you to guest Dick Thompson for sharing these images! pic.twitter.com/AOS9m3cm0n — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) April 11, 2022

The zoo shared two new meerkat pups. According to the zoo, the meerkat pups are “born with their eyes closed and very little hair.”

Reid Park Zoo



"The most exciting thing to watch is the meerkat pups begin to practice the skills of all adult meerkats, like digging,” said Sue Tygielski, PhD, Director of Zoo Operations. “The little pups have to balance while moving their front legs to dig and often the early attempts are less than perfect, resulting in toppling over.”

IF YOU GO

Reid Park Zoo is located on 3400 Zoo Court in Tucson, AZ 85716.

UPCOMING EVENTS



Easter Extravagan ZOO 2022

April 16 and 17 from 7:30 am — 9:30 am. Ticket prices range from $20 to $40; click here for more information.

Dinosaur Discovery

The exhibit is open till May 15, 2022. The prehistoric life-like experience promises an unforgettable time for the family because you can “encounter ten roaring, moving, life-like giant."