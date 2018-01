SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Travis Radevski is expanding his Sip concept with a third location and full-service restaurant in north Scottsdale.

Sip Coffee and Beer Kitchen will be housed in a former Comerica bank near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, Radevski said.

The menu will be American fare with a few surprises.

"Fresh hand cut [sic] fries will be a big part of the menu," he wrote in an email. "Unique breakfast items and some old classics."

While the bank's vault was unable to be salvaged, the bank's double drive-thru will be used to serve both coffee and food to people on-the-go, he said.

The 3,200-square-foot restaurant will have a modern design with a large bar and outdoor patio with seating throughout. He hopes to open in March.

Sip Coffee and Beer House opened in Scottsdale in February 2014. A year later, Sip Coffee and Beer Garage, housed within the bones of an old oil-change business, opened.

Have a restaurant tip? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com and let him know!