Top February festivals: 14 food and drink events and festivals around Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a week of specialty brews and beer pairings to a festival focused on chocolate and candy, there are some tasty events and festivals this month around the Valley!

Here is a look at the top food-and-drink festivals happening around Phoenix in February:

Feb 3 | Scottsdale Brewers Bowl: Sample beers from Arizona’s microbreweries during this local competition. The winner will receive the Brewers Bowl trophy. There will also be food from local food trucks, music, and outdoor games. More information.

Feb. 8 - 18 | Arizona Beer Week: Breweries and restaurants across the state will host special beer tappings and pairings, and brewery tours. The signature event of the week is the Arizona Strong Beer Festival on Feb. 10. More information.

Feb. 9 - 11 | Glendale Chocolate Affaire: Some 40 chocolate makers and candy creators sell their sweet treats at this annual festival. More information.

Feb. 10 | Arizona Strong Beer Festival: Make a pretzel necklace at home and head to Steele Indian School Park and sample beers from craft breweries around the country. More information.

Feb. 10 - 11 | Corks & Cactus: Walk around the Desert Botanical Garden and sample for different wines each day. All 80 wines featured will also be available for purchase. There will also be live music and food demonstrations at Gertrude’s. More information.

Feb. 10 - 12 | Street Eats Food Truck Festival: More than 50 food trucks will serve $2 samples of their menus at Salt River Fields. There will also be live music, eating contests and kids entertainment. More information.

Feb. 16 - 18 | 28th annual Chinese Culture & Cuisine Festival: A three-day festival celebrating Chinese culture. There will be traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts shows, food and art. More information.

Feb. 17 - 19 | Arizona Cocktail Weekend: Local bars, restaurants, and mixologists host events and seminars to discuss and sample different spirits. This year’s event will be hosted in downtown Phoenix. More information.

Feb. 17 - 18 | Crush Brew Craft Beverage Festival: A festival at the Scottsdale Waterfront where you can sample craft beer, wine, and spirits from local and national breweries, distilleries and wineries. More information.

Feb. 24 - 25 | Matsuri Festival of Japan: A three-day festival in downtown Phoenix celebrating Japanese culture, art and music. This year’s theme is Kokeshi Dolls, which are small wooden figurines. More information.

Feb. 24 | PHX Vegan Food Fest: A vegan festival showcasing vegan-friendly businesses and products. More information.

Feb. 25 | Devour Bartending Competition: Local bartenders from around the state will compete against each other to create the tastiest cocktail concoction. You get to sample them. More information.

Feb. 28 | Seven Chefs Dinner: Fifteen Arizona chefs work together to create a premium 7-course dinner hosted at Singh Farms in Scottsdale. More information.

Restaurant tip or want to submit event info? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com.