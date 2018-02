PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here are some of the top events, festivals, concerts, and shows happening around the Valley.

Lana Del Rey - La to the Moon Tour (Feb. 13)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $54.75+ (lowest price as of this writing)

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show (Feb. 15-25)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Time: View schedule.

Admission: $10 general admission (Box seats, military discounts available). There may be a fee for parking.

Valentine's Super Love Jam: The Delfonics, Zapp, Evelyn "Champagne" King, and more (Feb. 16)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $28.50 (lowest price as of this writing)

Chinese Cultural and Cuisine Festival (Feb. 16-18)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park

Time: Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free (food, drink extra)

Theatre League presents Kinky Boots (Feb. 16-18)

Where: Orpheum Theater in downtown Phoenix

Time: Evening and matinee performances available

Admission: $45.25 - $96.25

Miranda Lambert - Livin' Like Hippies Tour (Feb. 17)

Featuring Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $39.75 (lowest price as of this writing)

Arizona Diamondbacks Fan Fest (Feb. 17)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 12 p.m - 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

CrushBrew Festival (Feb. 17)

Where: Scottsdale Civic Plaza

Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission: $45 - $95 (Designated driver ticket is $10)

Arizona Cocktail Weekend (Feb. 17-19)

Where: Venues in downtown Phoenix

Time: Throughout the weekend, depends on the event

Admission: Varies by event

"Hamilton" (through Feb. 25, 2018)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: varies by performance, some matinees available.

Admission: varies by seat, section and performance

Arizona Renaissance Festival (Saturday and Sundays through April 1)

Where: U.S. 60 in Gold Canyon

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $16 - $26

Dinosaurs in the Desert at Phoenix Zoo (through April 30)

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Time: Regular zoo hours, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $17 - $29 (discount available online)