PHOENIX — Rock on! TOOL is headed to the Valley next year.

Concert officials say the rock band will be performing at 7 p.m. at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Feb. 9, 2024.

TOOL on February 9 for one night only at Footprint Center! Tickets On Sale Friday at 10 am pic.twitter.com/DBWZTZKgx5 — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) October 10, 2023

General tickets go on sale on Oct. 13, with pre-sales beginning Oct. 11.

Find more information about the tour here.