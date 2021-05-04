TODAY: Great Wolf Lodge is looking to fill 120 positions

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY — Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is looking to fill 120 roles -- mainly lifeguards, housekeeping staff, and food and beverage roles -- at a hiring fair being held at the resort on Tuesday.

The in-person job fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by texting “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 25000. A small number of walk-ins will be accepted, a news release said.

Masks are required.

The resort and indoor waterpark, which is located on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way, reopened in June 2020 after being closed for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit https://jobs.greatwolf.com for more information.