TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston going on 'Hot Summer Nights' tour with stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour is going to take you back to the good old days of reggae, rap and R&B!

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston will be hitting the stage, stopping in Phoenix on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Provided by LiveNation, tour officials

The show will be at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Fans can expect the artists to perform their biggest hits including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” and “Angel”; En Vogue’s “Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It)”, and “Free Your Mind”; and Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

Citi presale tickets will be available starting March 14. General sale tickets will be available starting March 17 at 10 a.m.

