Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston going on 'Hot Summer Nights' tour with stop in Phoenix

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Shaggy arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 12:31:33-04

PHOENIX — The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour is going to take you back to the good old days of reggae, rap and R&B! 

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston will be hitting the stage, stopping in Phoenix on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Hot Summer Nights tour

The show will be at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Fans can expect the artists to perform their biggest hits including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” and “Angel”; En Vogue’s “Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It)”, and “Free Your Mind”; and Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

Citi presale tickets will be available starting March 14. General sale tickets will be available starting March 17 at 10 a.m.

Find tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!