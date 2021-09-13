Watch
Tickets to Broadway shows at ASU Gammage go on sale

ASU Gammage
Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 13, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Following the opening of Hamilton last week, ASU Gammage announced Monday that single-show tickets for the rest of the season are now on sale.

Upcoming shows include Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Rodger and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Come From Away, The Band's Visit, Tootie, and Hadestown. Disney's The Lion King is also rescheduled for next summer, but individual tickets are not yet on sale for that production.

If there is a show that you're eager to see, you likely want to get your tickets sooner than later as some shows, such as Mean Girls and My Fair Lady, have few tickets available (the Nov. 5 Mean Girls performance had two tickets available when checked on Monday).

Tickets to Hamilton, which runs through Oct. 10, 2021, are still available.

Here are the show dates for the rest of the season:

  • Mean Girls - Nov. 2-7, 2021
  • My Fair Lady - Dec. 7-12, 2021
  • The Band’s Visit - Feb. 8-13, 2022
  • Tootsie - Mar. 15-20, 2022
  • Hadestown - Apr. 19-24, 2022
  • Come From Away - Jun. 14-19, 2022
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma - Oct. 18-23, 2022
  • Season option: Disney's The Lion King - July 7-31, 2022

Visit www.asugammage.com for tickets.

