Tickets to Broadway shows at ASU Gammage go on sale

TEMPE, AZ — Following the opening of Hamilton last week, ASU Gammage announced Monday that single-show tickets for the rest of the season are now on sale.

Upcoming shows include Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Rodger and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Come From Away, The Band's Visit, Tootie, and Hadestown. Disney's The Lion King is also rescheduled for next summer, but individual tickets are not yet on sale for that production.

If there is a show that you're eager to see, you likely want to get your tickets sooner than later as some shows, such as Mean Girls and My Fair Lady, have few tickets available (the Nov. 5 Mean Girls performance had two tickets available when checked on Monday).

Tickets to Hamilton, which runs through Oct. 10, 2021, are still available.

Here are the show dates for the rest of the season:



Mean Girls - Nov. 2-7, 2021

My Fair Lady - Dec. 7-12, 2021

The Band’s Visit - Feb. 8-13, 2022

Tootsie - Mar. 15-20, 2022

Hadestown - Apr. 19-24, 2022

Come From Away - Jun. 14-19, 2022

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma - Oct. 18-23, 2022

Season option: Disney's The Lion King - July 7-31, 2022

Visit www.asugammage.com for tickets.