Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Tickets are now on sale for the ‘11th Annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival’

Mark it on your calendar: the festival is on October 27 & 28
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
The 'Annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival’
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:03:37-04

SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — Tickets are on sale for the annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival!

The festival will reportedly have more than 20 glowing hot air balloons that’ll serve as trick-or-treat stations where they plan to pass out more than 4,000 lbs. of candy to the kids! Plus, there will be a Spook Trail and a Kids Zone with over 30 “unique inflatables.”

Dozens of food vendors and local shops will be part of the Spooktacular Marketplace on-site; it'll showcase arts, crafts, and more.

Tethered balloon rides will also be offered; $25 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under.

  • Dates to save: October 27 & 28; hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Event venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

TICKET INFORMATION

  • Early bird general admission tickets are now on sale until August 31. Ticket pricing is the following: $17 for adults, $12 for kids 3 – 12 years old.
  • Starting September 1, ticket prices will increase. General Admission tickets for adults will be $22 for adults and $17 for kids 3 – 12 years old.
  • “Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event for $27 for adults and $22 for children. Kids 2 and under are free,” read a news release sent to ABC15.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!