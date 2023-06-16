Tickets are now on sale for the ‘11th Annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival’

SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — Tickets are on sale for the annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival!

The festival will reportedly have more than 20 glowing hot air balloons that’ll serve as trick-or-treat stations where they plan to pass out more than 4,000 lbs. of candy to the kids! Plus, there will be a Spook Trail and a Kids Zone with over 30 “unique inflatables.”

Dozens of food vendors and local shops will be part of the Spooktacular Marketplace on-site; it'll showcase arts, crafts, and more.

Tethered balloon rides will also be offered; $25 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under.



Dates to save: October 27 & 28; hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

TICKET INFORMATION

